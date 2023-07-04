Qualcomm and The Million Girls Moonshot

Author's Avatar
20 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / Qualcomm:

As published in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

The Million Girls Moonshot (the Moonshot) is a transformative, nationwide initiative that's re-imagining who can engineer, who can build and who can invent. It aims to inspire and prepare the next generation of innovators by engaging one million more girls in STEM learning opportunities through after-school and summer programs by 2025. The Moonshot aligns with our Company's goal to increase diversity of talent in the STEM workforce pipeline.

Through a collaborative funding model, the Moonshot provides grants to every state in the United States through the 50 State After-school Networks to help them support equity-focused, hands-on STEM learning experiences to students in after-school programs.

In 2022, the Moonshot launched the 2022 Flight Crew, featuring 16 remarkable youth from across the country as STEM ambassadors. These young leaders have been working in their communities to break down stereotypes and spark their peers' curiosity in STEM. The Flight Crew are committed to using afterschool learning to build a better future where young girls everywhere can envision a place for themselves in STEM, and they are amplifying youth voices in the national conversation around STEM equity.

The Moonshot's second year impact includes connecting more than 1.1 million students in afterschool STEM programs and engaging 94,399 teachers across 50 states.

We will continue to support the Moonshot's efforts to provide STEM programming in the 50 State Afterschool Networks. Additionally, we will look to focus our support in a few key areas, including changing the narrative about who can be an inventor and empowering young women in invention, while amplifying female leaders and role models in STEM. We will also focus on opportunities to provide educational resources to educators throughout the network.

Learn more in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

4f4b5f6a-0618-4ab3-b31f-2d508582d59e.png

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qualcomm on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Qualcomm
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qualcomm
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Qualcomm

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/763669/Qualcomm-and-The-Million-Girls-Moonshot

img.ashx?id=763669
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.