NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / GoDaddy



Originally published in GoDaddy's 2022 Sustainability Report

Honest and Ethical Conduct

We uphold the highest level of professional and ethical standards.

At GoDaddy, our honest and ethical culture starts at the top, with our Board of Directors, our Chief Executive Officer and our leadership team. We believe we are responsible for earning and maintaining the trust of our stakeholders and promoting a culture of honesty, transparency and integrity among ourselves, our customers and our business partners. We take that responsibility very seriously.

Our High Standards

In an ever-changing global business climate, we believe it's imperative to proactively evaluate and evolve. Our commitment to the highest professional and ethical standards means monitoring and responding quickly and appropriately to changing global dynamics.

GoDaddy's Code of Business Conduct and Ethics

GoDaddy maintains a Code of Business Conduct and Ethicsthat details our commitment to conducting business with honesty and integrity. The code serves as a source of guiding principles and applies to our employees, officers and directors.

To ensure our workforce understands and complies with the code and its requirements, all GoDaddy employees must complete our Do the Right Thing (DTRT) training as a part of onboarding. To help enhance information retention and compliance, we also increased the frequency of the majority of our ongoing DTRT refresher trainings to an annual basis in 2022.

EMPLOYEE TRAINING

In 2022, we updated the content of our DTRT trainings, which cover the Code of Business Conduct and Ethics as well as critical information on topics including anti-harassment, data protection, social engineering and security awareness.

Our Ethics Helpline

We offer an ethics helplinewhere anyone can report any violation of company policies, our code or the law. The helpline is available to our entire workforce and to those outside of GoDaddy, including contractors and vendors. With the aim of improving the workplace experience, we strongly encourage that all concerns - whether small or large - be raised through this or other reporting avenues so that we can continually work to ensure our workplace is compliant and inclusive. The Audit and Finance Committee receives quarterly reports on issues raised through the ethics helpline calls and the resulting actions.

In our annual GoDaddy Voice survey, we ask employees for feedback on the strength of our ethical compliance practices. In 2022, 87% of employees responded that they feel comfortable reporting ethics and compliance issues.

About This Report

Unless otherwise noted, the GoDaddy 2022 Sustainability Report outlines our environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies, activities, progress, metrics and performance for the fiscal year that ended on December 31, 2022. This report references the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and includes select Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards metrics for the Internet Media and Services sector.

GoDaddy is committed to regular, transparent communication about our sustainability progress, and to that end, we will share updates on an ongoing basis through our website and will continue to publish an annual Sustainability Report.

To learn more, please read our 2022 Sustainability Report.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GoDaddy

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View source version on accesswire.com: