NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / Often seen as the unofficial start of the Short North Arts District in Columbus, Ohio, the corner of Goodale Boulevard and High Street is more than an iconic intersection. Each June, it marks the return of the Stonewall Columbus Pride March to the neighborhood and serves as the home of Pride on High, an annual event that raises thousands for local LGBTQ+ youth initiatives.

"Pride on High is the ultimate parade watching experience," said Mike Maly, founder of Pride on High and senior manager of corporate real estate and facility services at Bread Financial. "We have shade, restrooms, food, beverages, live commentary and celebrity judges."

Pride on High has grown from a table for two on an empty patio in 2010 to an event that welcomed more than 750 guests and raised nearly $70,000 during this year's Pride March on Saturday, June 17. Having raised more than $600,000 in 14 years, organizers donated proceeds from the 2023 event to Stonewall Columbus, Kaleidoscope Youth Center, Equitas Health Mozaic Project and the Columbus College of Art & Design's LGBTQ+Scholarship Fund.

"Years ago, my husband Greg and I went to watch the parade, and we noticed that a normally busy city block was completely closed," said Mike. "We found a table to watch the parade, and the following Monday, we asked the restaurant if they would consider opening their doors next year - that's how Pride on High was born. The decision to add a community component was easy, because I don't want kids today to go through what Greg and I did. I want to make things better for our youth, and for everyone."

Planning events is nothing new for Mike who, in his role with Bread Financial, oversees all facilities and ensures associates have an equitable experience, regardless of where they work. Recently, his team helped coordinate the addition of Pride flags at all Bread Financial locations.

Mike says that being an openly gay man leading a facilities team is rare, but he wants his team to know what his life is like. To him, a job well done is helping people think differently and be more kind, and he prioritizes candid dialogue and the sharing of knowledge. Outside of his role, he also participates in three of the company's Business Resource Groups (BRGs), either as a member of the group or as an ally, so he can continue to learn about different backgrounds, cultures and experiences.

"If you don't listen, how can you learn?" he said. "The groups [BRGs represent] don't have a voice in many parts of the world. You never know what areas someone might be able to help you in one day, or what resources or talent they have unless you take the time to find out. I love the direction that we're headed in with DE&I at Bread Financial - it helps us understand one another and enables us to be better."

This past Saturday, Bread Financial served as a sponsor of both the parade and Pride on High, and as associates marched down High Street, they showed their support for both the LGBTQ+ community and their colleague, who turned an empty patio into a celebration of kindness.

"I spent so much of my life not being who I am and I moved to Columbus to be me," Mike said. "Pride isn't about showing people how different you are - it's about lifting others up and not repeating hatred. We need to look through the eyes of others before we judge and act. You'll find yourself to be a much happier person."

