AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), today announced with great sadness that Ervin “Erv” J. LeCoque, the first Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board when Aptar became a publicly traded company, has passed away.

“Erv will be greatly missed by his colleagues here at Aptar. He is fondly remembered for his friendly, approachable leadership style and strong belief in hiring good people. He was integral to helping establish the fierce focus on innovation, strong culture and core values we have today,” said Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar President and CEO.

Erv joined Aptar’s legacy business, Seaquist Valve Company, as President in 1965. He developed Seaquist into a market leader in valve technology and was instrumental in furthering the company’s global expansion. During Erv's tenure, the company experienced tremendous growth and in 1993, AptarGroup became a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange. Erv was appointed Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of the newly listed company, where he served until his retirement in 1995.

