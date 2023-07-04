Aptar Mourns Passing of Ervin J. LeCoque, First CEO and Board Chairman as a Publicly Traded Company

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), today announced with great sadness that Ervin “Erv” J. LeCoque, the first Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board when Aptar became a publicly traded company, has passed away.

Photo: Ervin J. LeCoque, First Aptar CEO and Board Chairman as a Publicly Traded Company

“Erv will be greatly missed by his colleagues here at Aptar. He is fondly remembered for his friendly, approachable leadership style and strong belief in hiring good people. He was integral to helping establish the fierce focus on innovation, strong culture and core values we have today,” said Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar President and CEO.

Erv joined Aptar’s legacy business, Seaquist Valve Company, as President in 1965. He developed Seaquist into a market leader in valve technology and was instrumental in furthering the company’s global expansion. During Erv's tenure, the company experienced tremendous growth and in 1993, AptarGroup became a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange. Erv was appointed Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of the newly listed company, where he served until his retirement in 1995.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions and services. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, food, beverage, personal care and home care. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,500 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

