EAST HANOVER, N.J., June 26, 2023

In partnership with Nintendo, the brand invites fans to collect character-embossed cookies and save the Mushroom Kingdom.

EAST HANOVER, N.J., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- America's favorite cookie, OREO, has teamed up with Nintendo to release limited-edition cookies inspired by the world of Super Mario™ and is sending fans on a mission to help Mario and the other heroes stop Bowser.

"OREO is always looking to bring new offerings to our fans and we are thrilled to unveil this super partnership with the iconic Super Mario franchise," said Vishnu Nair, Senior Brand Manager at OREO. "There are so many playful synergies between OREO and Super Mario, it was a no-brainer for us to team up to connect fans of all ages through this delightfully playful cookie collaboration."

The limited-edition OREO x Super Mario cookies feature 16 unique embossments including Super Mario characters and Power-ups, such as iconic heroes Mario and Luigi, a Super Star, and enemies like a Goomba and Bowser Jr. Packs are filled randomly. Each pack offers a new adventure for fans to discover the 16 different Super Mario designs!

Powering up the playful partnership, Princess Peach is missing, and OREO is calling on superfans to participate in a social challenge to stop trouble-making Bowser from taking over her castle! Here's what to do: On the rim of a glass of milk, stack as many hero-embossed cookies as possible atop a Bowser cookie until he is defeated (a.k.a. the cookies fall into the milk.) Share a video of the delicious defeat on social!

"We hope to unite cookie lovers and Super Mario enthusiasts alike with this playful mission, inspired by a storyline fans know all too well," added Nair. "We may even reveal a surprise as a thank you to those who successfully defeat Bowser and save the kingdom... Fans will have to wait and see!"

Available for pre-sale starting today at OREO.com/SuperMario, the OREO x Super Mario cookies will begin rolling out at retailers nationwide starting Monday, July 10, and available for a limited time only.

Visit OREO.com/SuperMario or follow @OREO on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or TikTok for more information. Starting July 10, follow the hashtag #SuperMarioOREO to participate in the social challenge and save the Mushroom Kingdom!

About OREO® Cookie
OREO® is the world's favorite cookie, available in more than 100 countries around the globe. Over 60 billion OREO® cookies are sold each year with more than 20 billion of those cookies sold in the U.S. annually. An estimated 500 billion OREO® cookies have been sold since the first OREO® biscuit was developed in 1912. For more information, follow OREO® on Facebook/OREOUnitedStates, Twitter @OREO or on Instagram @OREO.

About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO®, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Media Contact
Weber Shandwick OREO Team
[email protected]

SOURCE Mondelez International

