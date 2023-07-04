American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, today announced that Mohammad Noor Tamim, a graduate student at Western University in London, Ontario, has been selected as the recipient of the American Water Works Association (AWWA) 2023 American Water Scholarship. The scholarship is an annual award of $5,000 presented to a graduate-level student to assist with the development of professionals interested in service to the water industry.

"American Water is pleased to present this prestigious award to Mohammad, who was selected among 63 outstanding applicants," said Dr. Zia Bukhari, principal scientist, American Water. "By attracting scholars to the field of water research, which is vital to the future of our business, we hope to develop and tap their talent for the long-term benefit of our communities and the environment. We are honored to help Mohammad advance his research studies."

Mohammad was selected for this scholarship based on his exceptional academic abilities, outstanding character, community and outreach experience and dedication to contribute to the advancement of science in the field of drinking water. His passion for the water industry, yearning to make a positive impact in local communities and future aspirations within the field, set Mohammad apart from other applicants.

Learn more about AWWA scholarships here.

