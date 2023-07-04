FVCbank Named by American Bankers Association as a Top Performing Bank

Author's Avatar
18 hours ago
Article's Main Image

FVCbank, a leading commercial bank in the Washington DC metropolitan area, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the top performing banks in the United States. In the latest ranking released by the American Bankers Association, FVCbank was included in the list of the top 200 performing banks nationwide for banks with assets between $2B and $10B.

The ranking is attributable to FVCbank's commitment to excellence and its unwavering dedication to serving its customers and communities. With a focus on providing effective banking solutions and exceptional customer service, FVCbank has continuously demonstrated its ability to thrive in a competitive market.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the top performing banks in the United States," said David W. Pijor, Esq., Chairman and CEO at FVCbank. "This achievement is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust and loyalty of our customers. While we celebrate this accomplishment, we are committed to further strengthening our position and improving our offerings to better serve customers and our community."

FVCbank's success is built on a solid foundation of prudent financial management, strategic decision-making, and a customer-centric approach. By leveraging its expertise and embracing technology, such as the bank’s recently announced “Lightning Lending” AI-based small business lending platform, FVCbank continues to adapt and evolve in an ever-changing financial landscape.

As FVCbank looks toward the future, it remains committed to delivering innovative banking solutions, expanding its reach, and creating meaningful relationships with its customers. By staying true to its core values, including service and integrity, FVCbank is confident in its ability to maintain its strong standing in the industry and continue to exceed expectations.

About FVCbank

FVCBankcorp, Inc. is the holding company for FVCbank, a wholly owned subsidiary that commenced operations in November 2007. FVCbank is a $2.4 billion asset-sized Virginia-chartered community bank serving the banking needs of commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, government contractors, and professional service entities, in the greater Baltimore and Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas, and Northern Virginia.

FVCbank is based in Fairfax, Virginia, and has nine full-service offices - Arlington, Fairfax, Manassas, Reston, Springfield, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Baltimore, Bethesda, and Rockville, Maryland. For more information on FVCbank or its selected financial information, please visit the Investor Relations page of FVCBankcorp, Inc.’s website, www.fvcbank.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230626819840r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230626819840/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.