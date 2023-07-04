FVCbank, a leading commercial bank in the Washington DC metropolitan area, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the top performing banks in the United States. In the latest ranking released by the American Bankers Association, FVCbank was included in the list of the top 200 performing banks nationwide for banks with assets between $2B and $10B.

The ranking is attributable to FVCbank's commitment to excellence and its unwavering dedication to serving its customers and communities. With a focus on providing effective banking solutions and exceptional customer service, FVCbank has continuously demonstrated its ability to thrive in a competitive market.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the top performing banks in the United States," said David W. Pijor, Esq., Chairman and CEO at FVCbank. "This achievement is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust and loyalty of our customers. While we celebrate this accomplishment, we are committed to further strengthening our position and improving our offerings to better serve customers and our community."

FVCbank's success is built on a solid foundation of prudent financial management, strategic decision-making, and a customer-centric approach. By leveraging its expertise and embracing technology, such as the bank’s recently announced “Lightning Lending” AI-based small business lending platform, FVCbank continues to adapt and evolve in an ever-changing financial landscape.

As FVCbank looks toward the future, it remains committed to delivering innovative banking solutions, expanding its reach, and creating meaningful relationships with its customers. By staying true to its core values, including service and integrity, FVCbank is confident in its ability to maintain its strong standing in the industry and continue to exceed expectations.

About FVCbank

FVCBankcorp, Inc. is the holding company for FVCbank, a wholly owned subsidiary that commenced operations in November 2007. FVCbank is a $2.4 billion asset-sized Virginia-chartered community bank serving the banking needs of commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, government contractors, and professional service entities, in the greater Baltimore and Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas, and Northern Virginia.

FVCbank is based in Fairfax, Virginia, and has nine full-service offices - Arlington, Fairfax, Manassas, Reston, Springfield, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Baltimore, Bethesda, and Rockville, Maryland. For more information on FVCbank or its selected financial information, please visit the Investor Relations page of FVCBankcorp, Inc.’s website, www.fvcbank.com.

