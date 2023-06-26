Vehya Collaborates with Utilimaster and Stellantis to Extend EV Installation Services into Mexico

Author's Avatar
18 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DETROIT, June 26, 2023

DETROIT, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehya, the dedicated marketplace platform for Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE), announces a strategic partnership with Utilimaster, a leading go-to-market brand of The Shyft Group's Fleet Vehicles & Services business unit, and Stellantis N.V., a prominent automaker and mobility provider, as they expand their services into Mexico.

Vehya_Collab_Utilimaster_and_Stellantis.jpg

Building on their ongoing expansion efforts in Mexico since February, Vehya has joined forces with industry partners to spearhead the installation of Free2Move electric chargers throughout the region. The agreement marks an important milestone in Vehya's expansion, as the company collaborates with industry leaders in the LATAM area to address the quickly growing market.

Utilimaster is a part of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) family of brands. The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and up fit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers and mobility providers. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today's customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys.

Carlos Gomez, Project Manager, CTPAT, and CI Coordinator of Utilimaster Saltillo, Mexico, underscored the significance of this partnership, stating, "This project holds immense importance for Utilimaster and Stellantis as it aligns with the rapid technological advancements and the increasing adoption of environmentally friendly energy sources in the industrial sector. The successful launch of BEV units is a formidable challenge, and together with Vehya's invaluable support, we are poised to accomplish our ambitious goals."

Mexico's thriving EV industry offers compelling development potential, as Vehya is committed to prioritizing EV development in LATAM. Vehya excitedly joins the growing Mexican EV market, where it will have an integral part in permitting the wider adoption of sustainable mobility solutions.

About Vehya:

Vehya is a dedicated marketplace platform specializing in electrification products, offering convenient access to premium electric vehicle chargers, solar solutions, battery storage, and other resiliency products. Through strategic partnerships with Vehya-certified Service Providers, the company ensures seamless installation and servicing, driving the transition towards a sustainable and efficient future.

Will_McCoy_CEO.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE42579&sd=2023-06-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vehya-collaborates-with-utilimaster-and-stellantis-to-extend-ev-installation-services-into-mexico-301863526.html

SOURCE Vehya

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE42579&Transmission_Id=202306261439PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE42579&DateId=20230626
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.