SUPERPRETZEL® Soft Pretzel Filled Knots Wins 2023 PEOPLE Food Award

Author's Avatar
18 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MT. LAUREL, N.J., June 26, 2023

New SUPERPRETZEL Soft Pretzel Filled Knots in French Onion selected as "Best Frozen Pretzel"

MT. LAUREL, N.J., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The results are in and SUPERPRETZEL Soft Pretzel French Onion Filled Knots have been named "Best Frozen Pretzel" of 2023 by the PEOPLE Food Awards. The annual contest consists of taste testers from PEOPLE Magazine trying hundreds of products, searching high and low for the best and most delectable grocery store finds of the year.

J_and_J_Snack_Foods_Corp___SUPERPRETZEL_Soft_Pretzel_French_Onion_Filled_Knots.jpg

Available in the freezer aisle at all Super Target locations, SUPERPRETZEL Soft Pretzel Filled Knots are a unique twist on the classic SUPERPRETZEL assortment consumers know and love. Packed with gourmet fillings and topped with cheese, each hand-tied soft pretzel knot is the perfect snack that leaves your taste buds satisfied. The bold and distinct flavors include fan-favorite snack dip French Onion and a spicy favorite, Taco con Queso, along with a Southern favorite, pimento cheese, launching later this year.

"We are beyond thrilled that our brand new SUPERPRETZEL Soft Pretzel French Onion Filled Knots have been recognized as the 'Best Frozen Pretzel' of 2023 and a must-have grocery store find by PEOPLE Magazine," said Joanne Mizner, Vice President of Marketing - Retail at J&J Snack Foods. "It's always our hope that customers love our products as much as we do, and this PEOPLE Food Awards win affirms that we're serving up fun and making every day super."

J&J Snack Foods, producer of SUPERPRETZEL, has been serving fun to customers of all ages for more than 50 years. With more than five decades of experience in the pretzel-making business, SUPERPRETZEL has become a household name known for its authentic, hand-twisted soft pretzels that are made with simple ingredients and baked to perfection every time. This recognition from PEOPLE Magazine builds on the company's history of producing delicious treats the whole family can enjoy.

For a full look at J&J Snack Foods' portfolio, along with where you can purchase SUPERPRETZEL products, visit jjsnack.com. Be sure to check out newsstands nationwide to see all the 2023 PEOPLE Food Awards winners in the July 3rd PEOPLE Magazine print issue, available on newsstands as of Thursday, June 22nd and online now.

About J&J Snack Foods Corp.
J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food and frozen beverage industry. For over fifty years, the company has specialized in delicious snack and beverage brands for foodservice and retail segments, serving up fun across the U.S. market. J&J Snack Foods' core brands include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, and Dippin' Dots, the original beaded ice cream. The company's broad brand portfolio also includes LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT frozen fruit bars, DOGSTERS ice cream style treats for dogs, ¡Hola! Churros, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and fries, and bakery brands including MARY B'S, DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS, and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

j_and_j_snack_foods_corp_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH42282&sd=2023-06-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/superpretzel-soft-pretzel-filled-knots-wins-2023-people-food-award-301863450.html

SOURCE J&J Snack Foods Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH42282&Transmission_Id=202306261430PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH42282&DateId=20230626
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.