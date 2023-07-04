Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Space Summit Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Terran Orbital Senior Vice President Corporate Development, Jonathan Siegmann will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Jefferies Senior Vice President Equity Research, Greg Konrad on Tuesday, June 27 at 1:05 p.m. E.T. Click here to access the fireside chat.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

