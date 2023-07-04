Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) announced that Michael X. Garrett has been elected to the company's Board of Directors, effective July 1, 2023. Garrett is a retired United States Army four-star general with nearly 40 years of service, most recently serving as Commanding General, United States Army Forces Command (FORSCOM), the largest command in the U.S. Army, from March 2019 until his retirement in July 2022.

“We are honored to add General Garrett to our Board," said Textron Chairman and CEO Scott Donnelly. "His extensive experience in the military and deep understanding of training and deploying U.S. military forces will enable our company to better serve our military customers. We are fortunate to have a leader and strategic thinker of such high caliber joining our Board," Donnelly added.

As FORSCOM Commander, General Garrett led 750,000 combat and support personnel through the COVID-19 pandemic and a shifting global security landscape. His earlier command tours included U.S. Army Central Command for almost four years, during which he was responsible for all Army activity in the Central Command area. Previously, he spent six years leading Army activity in the Middle East, first as Chief of Staff, U.S. Central Command and later as commanding general.

“I am incredibly excited to join the Textron team,” General Garrett said. “Their corporate values of integrity, respect, trust, and pursuit of excellence reflect the ethos I’ve always sought to instill within the Army’s soldiers, families, and teams. I look forward to serving Textron in support of its corporate goals and strong culture.”

General Garrett currently serves as an Executive in Residence for Fayetteville State University, a Distinguished Senior Fellow on National Security at the Middle East Institute, a Senior Mentor at the U.S. Army War College and a director of Semper Fi & America’s Fund.

He is a graduate of Xavier University, and a career Infantryman, paratrooper and Army Ranger. His military decorations include the Distinguished Service and Defense Superior Service medals, and he is a Distinguished Member of the 75th Ranger Regiment.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

