SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. ( IART) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.



Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. ( IART, Financial) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on Integra’s assurances that it complies with Good Manufacturing Practices.

On May 23, 2023, Integra announced that, after an internal investigation, it initiated a global recall of all products manufactured in its Boston, Mass. facility distributed between Mar. 1, 2018 and May 22, 2023 and halted manufacturing at the facility. The company explained that it “identified deviations with endotoxin testing that may have resulted in the release of products with higher levels of endotoxins than permitted by the product specifications.”

Integra further revealed that it expects to incur a material impairment charge related to the write-off of inventories. As a result of these moves, Integra significantly lowered its revenue and EPS guidance.

This news drove the price of Integra shares crashing lower on May 23, 2023.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Integra misled investors about its compliance with worldwide Good Manufacturing Practices,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

