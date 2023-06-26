MUFG bolsters Sponsor Coverage capabilities with new hire

Author's Avatar
17 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023

Pam Bruno joins the bank to cover Private Equity Financial Sponsors

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) announced today the expansion of its Sponsor Coverage effort with the hiring of Pam Bruno as Managing Director.

MUFG_Main_Logo.jpg

Pam will be responsible for covering Private Equity Financial Sponsors for the bank. Based in New York, Pam will report to Robert Smock, Head of Sponsor Coverage & Advisory at MUFG.

"Pam will be a complementary addition to our team as we continue expanding our Sponsor Coverage capabilities," says Robert. "Her extensive international experience in origination, structuring, and execution across this important industry, along with her proven ability to manage a deep network of clients and industry peers, will be invaluable as we look to serve this critical sector."

Pam has more than 25 years of financial services experience. She joins MUFG from Santander, where she held various roles for more than a decade. Most recently, she was Head of Financial Sponsors for the U.S. and Canada, leading a team covering multi-strategy alternative investment firms, private equity firms, infrastructure funds, pension funds, and wealth funds.

Press contact:

Meghan Carbone
M: +1 908-894-0573
[email protected]

About MUFG and MUFG Americas
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,100 locations in more than 50 countries. MUFG has nearly 160,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to be "the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

MUFG's Americas operations, including its offices in the U.S., Latin America, and Canada, are primarily organized under MUFG Bank, Ltd. and subsidiaries, and are focused on Global Corporate and Investment Banking, Japanese Corporate Banking, and Global Markets. MUFG is one of the largest foreign banking organizations in the Americas. For locations, banking capabilities and services, career opportunities, and more, visit www.mufgamericas.com.

favicon.png?sn=CL42199&sd=2023-06-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mufg-bolsters-sponsor-coverage-capabilities-with-new-hire-301863580.html

SOURCE MUFG Bank, Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL42199&Transmission_Id=202306261545PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL42199&DateId=20230626
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.