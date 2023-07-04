Seeing the Invisible: Emissions Reduction in Utah Earns Second Award for MPLX

Author's Avatar
17 hours ago
Article's Main Image
  • Community leaders in northeastern Utah have honored an emissions reduction program of Marathon Petroleum's midstream segment, MPLX, that targets leak emissions of methane.
  • The Vernal Area Chamber of Commerce recognized the proactive program, which goes beyond federal regulatory requirements for natural gas gathering and processing facilities.
  • The program has steadily lowered the need for leak repairs over the past three years.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / Business and community leaders in northeastern Utah are praising Marathon Petroleum's midstream segment, MPLX, for limiting leak emissions of methane in the state's Uinta Basin. MPLX's Natural Gas Gathering and Processing (G&P) component recently received an Environmental and Safety Award from the Vernal Area Chamber of Commerce in recognition of a proactive leak detection and repair (LDAR) program that goes beyond federal regulatory requirements.

Current federal regulations mandate an LDAR program only for certain compressor stations based upon their construction dates. G&P, however, regularly monitors for leak emissions of methane in the basin at its Iron Horse gas processing complex and all five compressor stations (12 total compressors) that send raw natural gas to the complex.

"The amount of natural gas we are moving has dramatically increased in the past two years, but our leak numbers continue to drop," said Senior Environmental Technician Megan Horrocks, who is responsible for quarterly LDAR surveys of all the facilities. "More than just repairing leaks, it's about being proactive when starting up units that have not run for a while to check for leaks before they are running, and going the extra mile to ensure leaks in other equipment do not develop in the first place."

Finding the unseen

All potential leak indications via sight, sound or smell are checked out. Methane is a colorless and odorless component of natural gas, so pinpointing it requires Horrocks to use a thermal-imaging camera that detects 19 different gases emitting infrared waves the human eye can't see.

Since the LDAR program began three years ago, the need for leak repairs beyond federal monitoring requirements has steadily declined. The chamber of commerce award follows recognition two years ago from Utah's Department of Natural Resources for the program's initial success in 2020.

The LDAR program is part of G&P's broader Focus on Methane initiative to voluntarily lower methane emissions intensity across all operations 50% by 2025 and 75% by 2030 from 2016 levels.

f2d61d20-da40-4184-b3db-91e8d7e31982.jpgThe leak detection and repair program involves regular monitoring for leak emissions of methane at the Iron Horse gas processing complex (above) and all five compressor stations (12 total compressors) that send raw natural gas to the complex.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Marathon Petroleum Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Marathon Petroleum Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/marathon-petroleum-corporation
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Marathon Petroleum Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/763747/Seeing-the-Invisible-Emissions-Reduction-in-Utah-Earns-Second-Award-for-MPLX

img.ashx?id=763747
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.