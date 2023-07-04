Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) today announced it will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to provide top-line results from the Phase 2 clinical trial of ADX‑629 in patients with chronic cough.

About Aldeyra

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a biotechnology company devoted to discovering innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated diseases. Our approach is to develop pharmaceuticals that modulate immunological systems, instead of directly inhibiting or activating single protein targets, with the goal of optimizing multiple pathways at once while minimizing toxicity. Our product candidates include RASP (reactive aldehyde species) modulators ADX‑629, ADX‑246, ADX‑248, and chemically related molecules for the potential treatment of systemic and retinal immune-mediated diseases. Our pre-commercial product candidates are reproxalap, a RASP modulator for the potential treatment of dry eye disease (under U.S. Food and Drug Administration New Drug Application Review) and allergic conjunctivitis, and ADX‑2191, a novel formulation of intravitreal methotrexate for the potential treatment of proliferative vitreoretinopathy and retinitis pigmentosa.

