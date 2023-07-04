SITE Centers Corp. ( NYSE:SITC, Financial), an owner of open-air shopping centers in suburban, high household income communities, announced today the release of its 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report (CSR) which is the Company’s ninth sustainability report and seventh completed in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. The report provides an annual update on SITE Centers’ corporate responsibility & sustainability programs and was completed in alignment with GRI, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) metrics and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The full report can be found at https://www.sitecenters.com/2022CSR.

“2022 was a significant investment year for SITE Centers with the completion of the renovation of our corporate headquarter buildings in Beachwood, over 7,900 hours of training and career development for our employees, $342 million of acquisitions (at share), and almost $90 million of capital (at share) invested in our properties,” said David R. Lukes, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Each of these investments allows us to implement our sustainability playbook and toolkit of initiatives that position our employees, properties and the Company for the future as we work to generate sustainable growth.”

2022 Report Highlights Include:

Separately calculated and reported Scope 1 and 2 emissions in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHG Protocol). Since 2019, SITE Centers has reduced Scope 1 emissions by 14% and scope 2 emissions by 40% on a same-property basis.

Introduced property-level goals for wholly owned properties focusing on energy efficiency, water conservation, construction materials recycling and waste, and public or green transportation.

Reduced landlord-controlled electricity consumption by 28% since 2019 on a same-property basis driven, in part, by the conversion of 55% of SITE Centers owned and managed common area lighting to LED.

Reduced landlord-controlled irrigation by 20% since 2019 on a same-property basis driven, in part, by the installation of smart sub-metering to track usage and detect leaks and waste.

Continued to grow “SITE Helpers,” an employee led diversity, equity, and inclusion steering committee including the launch of an internship program in partnership with Youth Opportunities Unlimited, which works to prepare teens and young adults to become economically self-sufficient contributors.

Completed Project Homebase, the multi-year renovation of the Company’s Beachwood, Ohio headquarters buildings, achieving an energy star rating of 97 with targeted LEED Silver certification. The project allows for a more collaborative, more efficient and more modern workspace for our employees going forward.

Maintained ISS Governance Quality Score of 1.

2022 Recognition and Awards Include:

Included in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (“GEI”) comprised of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting and which have exhibited performance on specific gender-data metrics.

Rated “Green Star” by GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) for sustainability benchmark results with an above-average rating relative to the peer group with respect to the level of public ESG disclosures.

Recognized as a Gold Green Lease Leader by the U.S. Department of Energy and The Institute for Market Transformation for the Company’s development and implementation of green leases.

Included in Newsweek’s 2022 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies.

Received the 2022 Top Workplaces Award for Northeast Ohio.

Received the Cigna Healthy Workplace Bronze Award.

