United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: UIHC)("UIHC" or "the Company"), a property and casualty insurance holding company that underwrites commercial residential property and casualty insurance policies in the United States through its wholly owned insurance subsidiary, American Coastal Insurance Company (ACIC), today announced that it has rejoined the broad-market Russell 3000® Index following the conclusion of the 2023 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opened today, June 26, 2023.

“We are pleased to rejoin the globally recognized Russell indexes,” said Dan Peed, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of UIHC. “We believe our inclusion will strengthen our reach to the investment community and welcome the enhanced visibility this brings to our go-forward operations.”

Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the small-cap Russell 2000® Index. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About United Insurance Holdings Corp.

United Insurance Holdings Corp.® is a publicly traded holding company (Nasdaq: UIHC) founded in 1999 that underwrites commercial residential property and casualty insurance policies in the United States through its wholly owned insurance subsidiary, American Coastal Insurance Company (ACIC).

ACIC’s target market consists of areas where the perceived threat of natural catastrophe has caused large national insurance carriers to reduce their concentration of policies. The Company manages risk of catastrophic loss primarily through sophisticated pricing algorithms, avoidance of policy concentration, and the use of a comprehensive catastrophe reinsurance program.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $20.1 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering. FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group. For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, or on the conference call identified above, and otherwise, that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements”. The Company believes these statements are based on reasonable estimates, assumptions and plans. However, if the estimates, assumptions, or plans underlying the forward-looking statements prove inaccurate or if other risks or uncertainties arise, actual results could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. These statements are made subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may be identified by their use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” "endeavor," "project," “believe,” "plan," “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative variations thereof or comparable terminology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially may be found in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in the “Risk Factors” section in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

