Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND), the leading high-growth retailer specializing in hard-surface flooring for homeowners and professionals, has announced the grand opening of its fourth store in Michigan, with the addition of its newest location in Kentwood, Michigan.Located at 4110 28th Street SE, it is the first store in the Grand Rapids metropolitan area. The warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Joy Lepper, the store Chief Executive Merchant.

“We’re thrilled to announce our newest store location in Kentwood,” said Lepper. “For more than two decades, Floor & Decor has had the opportunity to serve professionals and homeowners throughout the nation, and we are excited to expand our footprint yet again in Michigan with this new location. We look forward to becoming part of the community and welcoming our newest neighbors into our store and making their renovation journeys easier, inspired and more affordable.”

In celebration of the grand opening, Floor & Decor is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 29, at 2:30 pm ET with the Kentwood/Wyoming Chamber of Commerce and the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce. In addition, guests can enjoy a warm cup of coffee and delicious pastries from a local food and beverage truck.

Calling All PROs

In appreciation of its valued builders, contractors, architects, designers, remodelers, flooring installers and realtors, Floor & Decor welcomes its PRO network to the new location with a special PRO VIP Grand Opening event on June 28. PROs can visit https://prograndopening.com/kentwood to RSVP and register to win a Chevrolet Silverado truck and other great prizes like an iPad, Floor & Decor gift cards, YETI Cooler, GoPro and so much more. During the event, visitors will get to meet the PRO Services Team, interact with supplier representatives, and learn about Floor & Decor’s PRO Partners services and industry-leading Pro Premier Rewards program.

“Building relationships with our local professionals is very important to us. Their success is our success,” said Lepper. “The store tours and giveaways give us a chance to support our community and tell them about our PRO Premier Rewards and all the benefits it can bring to their business.”

$1 Million Dice Roll

Perhaps the most enticing of Floor & Decor’s grand opening activities is the $1 million dice roll. Beginning at 10am ET on July 1, the first 200 visitors, ages 18 and older, in line for the dice roll will have the opportunity to roll a set of six customized dice, each marked with one letter to spell “F-L-O-O-R-S,” for the chance to win $1 million. Prizes will be awarded for the following dice combinations:

Roll any four letters, win a $100 Floor & Decor merchandise card

Roll any five letters, win a $1,000 Floor & Decor merchandise card

Roll all six letters to spell FLOORS, win the grand prize of $1 million

The dice roll contest will conclude when 200 people have participated.

$5,000 Floor Makeover Sweepstakes

In addition to the $1 million dice roll, the Kentwood store will give away a $5,000 Floor Makeover as part of its grand opening festivities. Now through September 5, 2023, customers will have the chance to register to win a $5,000 gift card from Floor & Decor. Interested parties can register online at www.floormakeoverKentwood.com.

Store Facts & Features

Location: 4110 28th Street SE Kentwood, MI 49512

Square Footage: 66,000

Regular store hours: Monday - Friday 7am-7pm, Saturday 8am-7pm, Sunday 10am-6pm

Floor & Decor is one of Fortune's 100 fastest-growing companies, and in April 2023, Floor & Decor was named to Yelp’s “Most Loved Brands” list, which honors the most loved brands on the consumer reviews platform.

For more information on Floor & Decor, please visit https://www.flooranddecor.com/ and on Facebook (www.facebook.com/flooranddecor).

About Floor & Decor: Founded in 2000, Atlanta-based Floor & Decor is a leading high-growth specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, operating more than 200 warehouse-format stores and five design studios across 36 states. The stores offer homeowners and professionals the industry’s broadest in-stock selection of tile, natural wood, natural stone, laminate and luxury vinyl plank, under one roof. In addition, Floor & Decor stocks the necessary tools, decorative materials, wall tile, and related accessories for hard-surface flooring projects. Stores carry over 1 million square feet of in-stock flooring and offer free design services, as well as a dedicated pro sales team. The company directly sources products from manufacturers around the globe, which enables it to bring the world’s best and most innovative flooring trends to its customers, at everyday low prices. Floor & Decor has locations nationwide, but each store is bolstered by a local focus that creates a store experience and mix of products that meet the needs of each market served.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230626461041/en/