Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE: RE), a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions, has appointed FBI cyber veteran Don Good as Chief Information Security Officer, effective immediately. He will report to Srini Maddineni, Everest’s Group Chief Information Officer, and will be based in Warren, NJ.

“Don’s appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to the highest level of preparedness and capabilities that protect and strengthen our technology environment across the globe,” said Srini Maddineni. “His unique depth of experience and exceptional public and private sector credentials, combined with intimate knowledge of the cyber risk landscape will augment our information security strategy, governance, and protocols worldwide.”

Mr. Good will lead all aspects of Everest’s information security, overseeing the programs, policies, and operations to safeguard the Company’s data, systems, and digital assets. He is a recognized visionary with more than three decades of cybersecurity, fraud prevention and risk management experience across complex global technology environments. This includes 21 years at the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation, where he was most recently Deputy Assistant Director of its Cyber Division, responsible for all national security and criminal cyber investigations as well as cyber threat intelligence. Additionally, Mr. Good oversaw the cybersecurity and fraud prevention teams at various financial and technology organizations including Ernst & Young, FTI Consulting, Citigroup, and Navigant. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science from LaSalle College and a Master of Business Administration from Penn State University.

“Don is a tremendous asset to our global organization,” said Jim Williamson, Everest’s Group Chief Operating Officer and Head of Reinsurance. “In an increasingly complex risk landscape, Don’s expertise and leadership track record will ensure we remain vigilant and at the forefront of information security best practices for the colleagues and clients we serve.”

About Everest

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (Everest) is a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions that address customers’ most pressing challenges. Known for a 50-year track record of disciplined underwriting, capital and risk management, Everest, through its global operating affiliates, is committed to underwriting opportunity for colleagues, customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide.

Everest common stock (NYSE: RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestglobal.com.

