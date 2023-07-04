HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) announces the following Webcast:

What: HCA Healthcare, Inc. 2Q Earnings Release Call When: Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 9:00 am central (10:00 am eastern) How: Live Audio over the Internet: https://investor.hcahealthcare.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Contact:

Frank Morgan, 615-344-2688, Vice President, Investor Relations, [email protected]

If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the web site https://investor.hcahealthcare.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

