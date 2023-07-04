HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) announces the following Webcast:
What:
HCA Healthcare, Inc. 2Q Earnings Release Call
When:
Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 9:00 am central (10:00 am eastern)
How:
https://investor.hcahealthcare.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx
Contact:
Frank Morgan, 615-344-2688, Vice President, Investor Relations, [email protected]
If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the web site https://investor.hcahealthcare.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.
