NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, systems and solutions, announced today that it has signed a long-term contract extension as the provider of Virtual Sports to leading online gambling operator and Inspired's long-time partner bet365.

Under the agreement, Inspired will continue to provide bet365 with their latest products including licensed games giving bet365 the advantage of leading content for their Virtual Sports offerings.

"We are extremely pleased to continue our long-term partnership with bet365, the world B2C leader in Virtual Sports, offering up more than 30 channels of Inspired content around the world. They were the first operator to offer our Multi-Stream Matchday and Basketball products," said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspired. "We're thrilled for them to be one of the first operators to take our latest licensed products to grow their popular Inspired Virtual Sports portfolio."

Inspired has the largest and most diverse content portfolio currently available, including the most popular sport for every market. Over the last five years, Inspired's Virtual Sports have seen big growth in North Americawith the introduction of basketball, football, the first-ever women's soccer game, and coming soon, baseball.

Inspired's multi award-winning Virtual Sports are popular worldwide, appealing to a wide variety of players through more than 40,000 retail channels and 100+ websites in 35 countries. Trailers and demos of the latest Virtual Sports offerings are available at www.inseinc.com/virtuals/.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired's gaming, Virtual Sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals.

Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "will," "would" and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the "Risk Factors" section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and on Inspired's website at www.inseinc.com.

