IGT Announces Coast-to-Coast Launch of Mystery of the Lamp Premium Progressive Game on PeakCurve49 Cabinet

16 hours ago
LONDON, June 26, 2023

Highly anticipated Mystery of the Lamp™ game serves as launch title for dazzling new PeakCurve™49 premium cabinet

LONDON, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its highly captivating and much-anticipated new multi-level progressive ("MLP") game, Mystery of the Lamp, can now be enjoyed at more than a dozen casinos across the U.S. Many additional casinos are scheduled to deploy the game in the coming weeks and months. Mystery of the Lamp scored exceptionally well in IGT's vast performance-testing programs and is featured on the Company's newest hardware, the PeakCurve49 cabinet.

"IGT's Mystery of the Lamp is a high-energy game that leverages some of our most successful play mechanics and combines them with stunning graphics, entertaining bonuses, attractive jackpots and very strong math," said Dubravka Burda, IGT SVP Global Studios. "We're thrilled that this exciting game can come to life on IGT's PeakCurve49 cabinet; an exceptional form factor with superior ergonomics and the very best in lighting, sound and merchandising."

IGT's PeakCurve49 cabinet joins the Company's award-winning Peak hardware family and features a 49-inch progressively curved ultra-HD display. With an ergonomic design, a 27-inch topper and a 13.3-inch dynamic player panel with dual bash buttons, the PeakCurve49 offers dynamic LED signage packages that can quickly transform any game to a dazzling jackpot beacon.

"Mystery of the Lamp builds on the extensive global success that we've enjoyed with the Prosperity Link MLP and is a continuation of IGT's considerable momentum in the premium progressive segment," said Nick Khin, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Gaming. "As our customers look to modernize and optimize their floors with high-performing content and hardware, IGT's Mystery of the Lamp on the PeakCurve49 is a go-to game that they can confidently deploy in premium locations on their gaming floors."

The vibrantly themed Mystery of the Lamp game includes two compelling base games, Enchanted Palace and Treasure Oasis, and offers players five attractive jackpot levels. As players collect gems in base game play, they accumulate in the above-reels genie lamps until the genie is summoned and initiates one of three exciting bonus events. Unique to this game, multiple game features can combine in bonus events leading to even bigger win potential. Elements of Mystery of the Lamp were inspired by IGT's global sensation, Prosperity Link, which was named "Slot Product of the Year" in the 2022 Global Gaming Business Gaming & Technology Awards.

About IGT
IGT (

NYSE:IGT, Financial) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Contact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2023 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

