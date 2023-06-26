AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) announces the following Webcast:

What: BorgWarner 2023 Second Quarter Results Conference Call When: August 2, 2023 @ 9:30am Eastern Time Where: http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx How: Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at (http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx)

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility -- to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webcast-alert-borgwarner-2023-second-quarter-results-conference-call-301863444.html

SOURCE BorgWarner