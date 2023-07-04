CalAmp Announces Date for Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Author's Avatar
15 hours ago
Article's Main Image

IRVINE, Calif., June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalAmp ( CAMP), a leading telematics solution provider that helps organizations improve operational performance, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2024 first quarter financial results after market close on Monday, July 10, 2023.

In addition, the Company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (2:00 p.m. Pacific) on July 10, 2023 to discuss its financial results. The conference call may be accessed via webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of CalAmp's website at www.calamp.com. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the call.

The live conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-833-470-1428 (+1-404-975-4839 for international callers) and using the Conference ID# 597090. Following the call, an audio replay will also be available by calling 1-866-813-9403 or 1-929-458-6194 and entering Replay ID# 915253. The audio replay will be available through July 17, 2023.

About CalAmp

CalAmp ( CAMP) provides flexible solutions to help organizations worldwide monitor, track and protect their vital assets. Our unique device-enabled software and cloud platform enables over 14,000 commercial and government organizations worldwide to improve efficiency, safety, visibility and compliance while accommodating the unique ways they do business. With over 10 million active edge devices and 275+ approved or pending patents, CalAmp is the telematics leader organizations turn to for innovation and dependability. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, CalAmp Vision, CrashBoxxand associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

CalAmp Media Contact:CalAmp Investor Contact:
Mark GaydosLogan Lucas
[email protected][email protected]
240.994.3027434.242.1755
ti?nf=ODg2MzE3OCM1NjYxMDk1IzIwMDUwMDQ=
CalAmp-Corp-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.