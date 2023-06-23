NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Carvana Co. (“Carvana” or the “Company”) (: CVNA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Carvana and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 23, 2023, Forbes published an article entitled “The Untold Story of HyperSport, Carvana’s Mysterious And Scandal-Plagued Former Vendor”. The Forbes article reported that HyperSport Industries (“HyperSport”), formerly one of Carvana’s reconditioning vendors, regularly submitted duplicative billings to Carvana. The article also suggested that a Carvana manager controlled HyperSport.

On this news, Carvana’s stock price fell $4.13 per share, or 16.17%, to close at $21.41 per share on June 23, 2023.



