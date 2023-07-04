TORONTO, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three Valley Copper Corp. (TSXV: TVCH) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce changes in management following the annual and special meeting of shareholders. Mr. Mark Pajak has been appointed Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, effective June 23, 2023. Mr. Ian MacNeily has been re-appointed Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.

