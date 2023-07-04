Politan Announces Shareholders Have Overwhelmingly Elected Both Its Director Nominees to Masimo's Board

Author's Avatar
15 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Politan Capital Management (together with its affiliates, “Politan”), a 9% shareholder of Masimo Corporation (“Masimo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MASI), today commented on the outcome of the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”).

Both of Politan’s nominees – Michelle Brennan and Quentin Koffey – were overwhelmingly elected to the Board. Based on preliminary analysis from Politan’s proxy solicitor, each of Politan’s nominees received at least 70% of the total votes cast, with 17 of the top 20 (and 43 of the top 50) shareholders voting for both Politan’s candidates.1

Mr. Koffey, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Politan, stated:

“Michelle and I would like to thank our fellow shareholders for their support and engagement throughout this campaign, and we look forward to continuing this dialogue as directors. We believe this election represents a clear mandate from shareholders that significant change is needed at Masimo. We are now fully focused on putting the election behind us and working constructively with the incumbent directors to improve the Company’s corporate governance, enhance capital allocation and instill better strategic oversight. We look forward to helping Masimo reach its full potential for all its stakeholders.”

_________________________
1 Numbers exclude voting by company insiders.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230626603663r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230626603663/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.