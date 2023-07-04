Ashland Board appoints Sergio Pedreiro, former chief operating officer, Revlon, as new director effective July 1, 2023

Author's Avatar
15 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Jay V. Ihlenfeld and Brendan M. Cummins plan exit in January 2024

WILMINGTON, Del., June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) today announced the appointment of Sergio Pedreiro, former chief operating officer, Revlon, to its Board of Directors, effective July 1, 2023.

Jay V. Ihlenfeld who has served as a director since 2017, and Brendan M. Cummins, who joined the board in 2012 have decided not to stand for re-election at Ashland’s Annual Shareholders Meeting in January 2024.

Ihlenfeld is the former senior vice president, 3M Company and member of the environmental, health, safety and quality committee and the governance and nominating committee. Cummins is the former chief executive officer of Ciba Specialty Chemicals and the chair of the compensation committee and a member of the audit committee.

With the addition of Pedreiro, Ashland will increase the Board temporarily to 10 members until the next Annual Shareholders Meeting in January 2024.

Pedreiro has more than 20 years’ experience in international finance and business administration across a diverse array of industries. He is an experienced board member who has served on both public and private boards. In addition to his role at Revlon, Pedreiro is the former chief financial officer, Coty.

“I am delighted to welcome Sergio as a new director to the Ashland Board,” said Guillermo Novo, chair and chief executive officer, Ashland. “As we continue to execute our strategy, drive profitability, and enhance value for our shareholders, I am confident he will provide valuable perspectives for our team. I also want to thank Jay and Brendan for their dedicated service to the board.”

To learn more, visit investor.ashland.com

About Ashland
Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environment, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 3,900 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/ESG to learn more.

Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Investor Relations:Media Relations:
Seth A. MrozekCarolmarie C. Brown
+1 (302) 594-5010+1 (302) 995-3158
[email protected][email protected]

Attachment


Ashland-Inc-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.