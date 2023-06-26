Scenic Terrace will offer several exciting single- and two-story floor plans

LAKE HAMILTON, Fla., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that it recently purchased and closed on 78 homesites in Lake Hamilton. The land is set to become part of Scenic Terrace, a new Polk County community featuring 744 homesites. This notable neighborhood will offer 12 single- and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/Seasons), designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

Richmond American's inspired floor plans are ideal for homebuyers seeking design flexibility and those looking to downsize without downgrading. They will also appeal to buyers relocating from Orange and Seminole Counties in search of more affordable housing options.

More about Scenic Terrace:

New single- and two-story homes with designer details

12 thoughtfully designed floor plans

Up to 6 bedrooms and approx. 1,570 to 3,030 sq. ft.

Close proximity to downtown Orlando

Everyone who builds a brand-new Richmond American home from the ground up at Scenic Terrace will have the opportunity to meet with a professional design consultant to choose colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Scenic Terrace is located in Lake Hamilton. Call 407.287.6285 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 230,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

