PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, that it has been named the 2023Powered by Snowflake Growth Partner of the Yearaward winner by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.

“We’re proud to partner with Snowflake via the Powered by Snowflake program for our Connected Intelligence and Unified Insights solutions to help K-12 and government agencies make the most efficient and effective use of their data,” said Shivani Stumpf, Senior Vice President, Software Engineering at PowerSchool. “This recognition is a testament to our commitment to provide innovative solutions that address the most critical needs for school districts and state agencies where securing and integrating data is foundational to drive systemic change, student success, and economic mobility.”

PowerSchool was recognized for the company’s ingenuity for building a turnkey fully managed data-as-a-service (DaaS) platform for education and government agencies on the Snowflake Data Cloud. With this unified and integrated data ecosystem at their fingertips, educators and policy makers can redirect investments, resources, and inform policy to maximize education attainment and workforce participation with the fastest time-to-value.

“We’re proud to announce PowerSchoolhas been named as Snowflake’s Powered by Snowflake Growth Partner of the Year,” said Scott Schilling, Senior Director of Global Partner Development at Snowflake. “Snowflake’s strong partner ecosystem is foundational to our mission of enabling every organization to be data-driven, and together with PowerSchool, we can help organizations across the education and government industries better activate and unlock their data for business value.”

Learn more about PowerSchool and Snowflake here. For information about Connected Intelligence K-12, visit https://www.powerschool.com/connected-intelligence/. For information about Connected Intelligence P20W, visit https://www.powerschool.com/connected-intelligence-p20w/. Be sure to check out the Snowflake Summit 2023 keynotes live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments, and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 50 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

