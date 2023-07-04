Almonty (the “Company”) Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders Report of Voting Results

In accordance with Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the following is a report of the matters voted on at the Company’s Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 26, 2023:

Common Shares represented at the Meeting:

102,245,380

Total issued and outstanding Common Shares as at Record Date:

228,032,458

Total Shareholders Voted by Proxy:

87

Percentage of issued and outstanding Common Shares represented:

44.84%

(a)

Number of Directors

The resolution fixing the number of directors of the Company at six (6) was passed.

(b)

Election of Directors

The six (6) nominees proposed as directors were elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his successor is duly elected or appointed. The shares were voted as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes
Withheld

% Withheld

Lewis Black

102,018,501

99.78%

226,879

0.22%

Daniel D’Amato

102,156,216

99.91%

89,164

0.09%

Thomas Gutschlag

102,218,390

99.97%

26,990

0.03%

Mark Trachuk

100,156,216

97.96%

2,089,164

2.04%

Andrew Frazer

96,966,993

94.84%

5,278,387

5.16%

David Hanick

102,013,136

99.97%

232,244

0.23%

(c)

Appointment of Auditor

The resolution in respect of the re-appointment of Zeifmans LLP, Chartered Professional Accounts, auditors of the Company, and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration, was passed.

(d)

Approval of Amendment of Warrant

The resolution in respect of the approval of the Amendment of Warrants, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular filed on SEDAR on May 26, 2023, was passed as a disinterested resolution. As such, 56,462,485 votes were not included in the votes.

ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC.
(signed) “Lewis Black”
Lewis Black
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

