The resolution in respect of the re-appointment of Zeifmans LLP, Chartered Professional Accounts, auditors of the Company, and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration, was passed.

The resolution in respect of the approval of the Amendment of Warrants, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular filed on SEDAR on May 26, 2023, was passed as a disinterested resolution. As such, 56,462,485 votes were not included in the votes.