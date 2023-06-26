RESTON, Va., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Chairman and CEO Phebe Novakovic released the following statement today on the death of James Crown:

"We at General Dynamics mourn the loss of our Lead Director, Jim Crown. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Jim's family during this painful time."

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-from-chairman-and-ceo-phebe-novakovic-on-the-death-of-james-crown-301863733.html

SOURCE General Dynamics