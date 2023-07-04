The Banner Bank board of directors announced today that Karen Harrison has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Community Banking Executive. Previously, she held the position of Senior Vice President, Community Banking Director.

“Since joining Banner Bank in early 2022, Karen has demonstrated extensive leadership capability and strategic acumen. She is responsible for the performance of 137 branches in four states as well as the bank’s digital branch, business banking service delivery, merchant services, Community Banking training and development, and Banner Investment Services. This promotion recognizes the significant contributions Karen brings to our clients and our Bank,” said Cindy Purcell, Chief Strategy and Administration Officer.

Prior to Banner, Harrison held increasingly responsible roles in credit unions and large multinational financial services organizations where she focused on business and consumer banking and lending, as well as product management and marketing. She earned an MBA from University of Phoenix and a bachelor’s in Journalism from California State University. She also completed the Women’s Leadership Program at Columbia University Graduate School of Business.

“The culture at Banner Bank sets the company apart from others and is the catalyst for Banner Bank’s 133 years of phenomenal client service and community support. I am honored to join the executive leadership team, which is committed to our core value of doing the right thing,” said Harrison. “I look forward to continuing our good work as a super community bank, honoring Banner’s legacy as one of the best banks and most trustworthy companies in America.”

About Banner Bank

Banner Bank is a Washington-chartered commercial bank that conducts business in Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho. Banner offers a wide variety of commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. Banner Bank is part of Banner Corporation, a $15.5 billion bank holding company headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington. Visit Banner Bank at www.bannerbank.com.

