ALBEMARLE CORPORATION CEO KENT MASTERS NAMED TO BARRON'S TOP CEOS OF 2023

13 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 26, 2023

Highlights company's strong leadership, focus on partnering with customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, today announced that Kent Masters, Albemarle's Chief Executive Officer, has been named to Barron's Top CEOs of 2023. The list of 25 CEOs was chosen by a panel of Barron's editors and reporters through a process of nomination, screening and debate.

Masters' inclusion on the list highlights the company's strong leadership, ongoing growth strategy and commitment to partnering with customers to find solutions in today's dynamic marketplace. Albemarle is dedicated to driving sustainable growth and delivering superior results with people and planet in mind.

"This recognition is really about our people. We have an extraordinary team at Albemarle committed to our customers and the communities where we live and work," said Masters. "Together, we are contributing to a healthier, safer and more sustainable future for all."

For more information about Albemarle Corporation, please visit www.albemarle.com.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on Twitter @AlbemarleCorp.

Albemarle regularly posts information to our website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses, and the markets we serve.

