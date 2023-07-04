NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. ("Endurance Wealth" or "Endurance"), a registered investment adviser based in Providence, RI will join Focus partner firm Crestwood Advisors Group, LLC ("Crestwood"). The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Endurance was founded in 2009 and is led by founder, J. Michael Costello, who will join Crestwood as a Managing Partner. The firm was created to provide high net worth individuals and families with excellent service and investment management capabilities. Through this transaction, Crestwood will add an office in Rhode Island and extend its presence in the New England region. The Crestwood team will also benefit from the addition of a strong team of advisors from Endurance.

"We are excited to welcome such a distinguished and reputable team to Crestwood," said Michael Eckton, CEO and Co-Founder of Crestwood. "Michael and his team have created a sophisticated client offering that aligns with our own commitment to providing independent advice and highly tailored client services. We could not have found a better strategic fit to help us expand our presence into Rhode Island."

Mike Costello added, "Crestwood was a natural fit for our firm and clients, and they will enable us to enhance our client service capabilities. Crestwood's deep bench in planning compliments our expertise in portfolio management and expands the services we can offer while also preserving the legacy and reputation that I have built over my 30-year career. My team and I look forward to leveraging the breadth of their high-caliber team to enhance our existing and prospective client relationships."

"We are pleased that the Endurance team will be joining Crestwood. Endurance will bolster Crestwood's investment management capabilities and expand Crestwood's presence into the Rhode Island market," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "This transaction is another demonstration of the value of our network, strong M&A capabilities, and ability to find high quality, experienced advisors with long track records in serving high net worth clients to further accelerate the growth of our partner firms."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Crestwood Advisors Group, LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group, LLC is an independent investment management and wealth advisory firm headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Crestwood offers a suite of investment management and wealth management services to ultra-high and high net worth individuals and families located across the country. For more information about Crestwood, please visit www.crestwoodadvisors.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are, and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact

Tina Madon

Senior Vice President

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Focus Financial Partners

P: +1-646-813-2909

[email protected]

SOURCE: Focus Financial Partners Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: