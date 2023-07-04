St-Georges Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Author's Avatar
13 hours ago
Article's Main Image

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX)(OTCQB:SXOOF)(FSE:85G1) is pleased to announce that it has closed a $396,000 first tranche of a non-brokered private placement with one institutional placee.

The maximum offering could be up to 6,666,667 flow-through units at a price of $0.18 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,200,000. Under the First Tranche, the Corporation issued 2,200,000 FT Units.

Each FT Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Corporation issued on a "flow-through" basis and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.30 until the date that is 36 months from the issuance date (the "Expiry Date"). In the event that the trading price of the common shares of St-Georges on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") reaches $0.50 on any single day, the Corporation may accelerate the Expiry Date by issuing a press release (the "Acceleration Press Release"). In such case, the Expiry Date shall be deemed to be the date specified in the Acceleration Press Release.

In connection with the First Tranche, the Corporation paid cash finder's fees of $23,760 and issued an aggregate of 132,000 compensation warrants (each, a "Compensation Warrant") to eligible finders. Each Compensation Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Corporation at a price of $0.30 for a 36-month period from the issuance date.

St-Georges will use the proceeds of the Offering to incur exploration expenditures on the Corporation's critical and strategic minerals exploration projects. The offering will prioritize the institutional investors who participated in prior financing efforts.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months and a day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

‘Neha Tally'

NEHA TALLY
Corporate Secretary

About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

St-Georges develops new technologies to solve some of the most common environmental problems in the mining sector, including maximizing metal recovery and full-circle battery recycling. The Company explores for nickel & PGEs on the Manicouagan and Julie Projects on Quebec's North Shore and has multiple exploration projects in Iceland, including the Thor Gold Project. Headquartered in Montreal, St-Georges' stock is listed on the CSE under the symbol SX and trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 85G1 and as SXOOF on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com

Visit the Company website at www.stgeorgesecomining.com

For all other inquiries: [email protected]

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

SOURCE: St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/763803/St-Georges-Closes-First-Tranche-of-Private-Placement

img.ashx?id=763803
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.