ORIX Submits Form 20-F for Filing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

11 hours ago
ORIX Corporation (TOKYO: 8591; NYSE: IX; ISIN:JP3200450009) has submitted its annual Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 26, 2023. Please find online versions of the file available for download, as well as a link to the SEC EDGAR format, on ORIX’s website at: https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/ir/library/20f/index.html


ORIX also provides hard copies of the completed audited financial statements free of charge to our shareholders upon request. To receive a copy, please fill out and submit an “Investor Information Request Form” available at: https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/contact/inquiry-eng.html


About ORIX:


ORIX Corporation (TOKYO: 8591; NYSE: IX) is a financial services group which provides innovative products and services to its customers by constantly pursuing new businesses.

Established in 1964, from its start in the leasing business, ORIX has advanced into neighboring fields and at present has expanded into lending, investment, life insurance, banking, asset management, automobile related, real estate and environment and energy related businesses. Since entering Hong Kong in 1971, ORIX has spread its businesses globally by establishing locations in 28 countries and regions across the world.

Going forward, ORIX intends to utilize its strengths and expertise, which generate new value, to establish an independent ORIX business model that continues to evolve perpetually. In this way, ORIX will engage in business activities that instill vitality in its companies and workforce, and thereby contribute to society. For more details, please visit our website: [url="]https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/ [/url]
(As of March 31, 2023)


Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:


These documents may contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results that differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and under “(4) Risk Factors” of the “1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results” of the “Consolidated Financial Results April 1, 2022 – March 31, 2023” furnished on Form 6-K.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621792742/en/
