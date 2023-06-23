iQIYI Wins Thirteen Awards at the 2023 Shanghai TV Festival

Author's Avatar
10 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, June 26, 2023

"A Lifelong Journey" Scored Five Magnolia Awards

BEIJING, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 23, 2023, iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, received a total of 13 recognitions from its content and affiliated creators at the Magnolia Awards of the 28th Shanghai Television Festival (STVF) held in Shanghai. With iQIYI's drama series A Life Journey alone scoring five wins, iQIYI's strong performance at this year's STVF is yet another testament to the Company's market-leading ability in premium content production.

A Lifelong Journey is a realistic drama series that depicts the half-century epic journey of Chinese people pursuing happiness through hard work. At the Magnolia Awards this year, A Lifelong Journey received 10 nominations and was ultimately awarded Best TV Series (China), Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Best Actor in a Supporting Role. The critically acclaimed show was also highly popular during its premier on the iQIYI platform, where it achieved a content popularity index of over 10,000, qualifying it as a national hit by iQIYI's standards.

iQIYI_s_drama_series__A_Lifelong_Journey__wins_Magnolia_Award_Best.jpg

The Magnolia Awards this year also recognized a number of other iQIYI content. Bright Future was awarded Best TV Series (China), Best Original Screenplay and Best Actress in a Leading Role. Left Right was awarded Best Cinematography. Minning Town won the International Communication Award (TV Drama). Medal of the Republic, Decisive Victory, and Our Times were named for the Grand Prix.

In 2020, iQIYI's original drama series The Thunder won two Magnolia Awards, marking the first time in the festival's history an online drama series receives an award.

A key part of the Shanghai TV Festival, STVFORUM invited industry leaders both in China and abroad to discuss topics impacting the future, including high-quality TV production, international collaboration, and technological innovation.

WANG Xiaohui, Chief Content Officer of iQIYI and President of Professional Content Business Group (PCG) attended one of the conversations. Sharing his thoughts on the creation of high-quality domestic TV dramas, Wang said: "The audience's need and demand for quality content gave us our confidence in the market, in pursuing a diverse range of contents, and in the creators."

Premium Chinese content is not only popular at home. CHEN Xiao, Senior Vice President of iQIYI said at the STVFORUM that "Today, global users' interest in Chinese-language dramas continues to rise, and the iQIYI International app has received over 100 million downloads."

iQIYI's continued success at the STVF strongly reflects the efficacy of the Company's strategy around focusing on developing premium content. The Company is committed to further enhancing its strengths in original and innovative content creation.

Established in 1986 by the National Radio and Television Administration, China Media Group, and Shanghai Municipal People's Government, the Magnolia Awards have been presented 28 consecutive years and are widely recognized as one of the most prestigious honors acknowledging excellence in the Chinese television industry.

CONTACT: iQIYI Press, [email protected]

iQIYI_New_Logo_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN43170&sd=2023-06-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iqiyi-wins-thirteen-awards-at-the-2023-shanghai-tv-festival-301863844.html

SOURCE iQIYI

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN43170&Transmission_Id=202306262259PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN43170&DateId=20230626
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.