Insider Buying: Asana Inc (ASAN) President, CEO, & Chair, 10% Owner Dustin Moskovitz Acquires 160,000 Shares

Author's Avatar
9 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On June 23, 2023, Dustin Moskovitz, President, CEO, & Chair, and 10% Owner of Asana Inc (

ASAN, Financial), purchased 160,000 shares of the company. This move comes as part of a series of insider transactions over the past year, during which Moskovitz has acquired a total of 19,913,127 shares and sold none.

Asana Inc is a work management platform that helps teams orchestrate their work, from daily tasks to strategic initiatives. The company was founded by Dustin Moskovitz, a co-founder of Facebook, and Justin Rosenstein, a former Google and Facebook product manager. Asana's mission is to help teams work together effortlessly, enabling organizations to move faster and accomplish more.

1673541694848499712.png

Insider Trends and Analysis

The insider transaction history for Asana Inc reveals a total of 5 insider buys over the past year, while there have been 15 insider sells during the same period. This indicates a mixed sentiment among insiders, with a higher number of sells compared to buys.

However, it is worth noting that the majority of these transactions were conducted by Dustin Moskovitz, who has been consistently increasing his stake in the company. This could be a positive sign for investors, as it demonstrates the CEO's confidence in the company's future prospects.

When analyzing the relationship between insider transactions and stock price, it is essential to consider the timing and size of the transactions. In this case, Moskovitz's recent purchase of 160,000 shares coincides with a period of relatively low stock price, which could indicate that he believes the stock is undervalued and has the potential for growth.

1673541711235645440.png

Valuation and GF Value

On the day of Moskovitz's recent purchase, shares of Asana Inc were trading at $22.53, giving the stock a market cap of $4.64 billion.

With a price of $22.53 and a GuruFocus Value of $52.72, Asana Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.43. This indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by Dustin Moskovitz, coupled with the stock's significantly undervalued status based on its GF Value, could be an encouraging sign for investors. While it is essential to consider other factors such as the company's financial health, growth prospects, and competitive landscape, the insider transactions and valuation metrics provide a positive outlook for Asana Inc's stock.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.