Honda Teams to Compete in 2023 FIM Endurance World Championship "Coca-Cola" Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Road Race 44th Tournament

Author's Avatar
7 hours ago
Article's Main Image
HondaLogo.240.jpg


TOKYO, June 27, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda announced an overview of its main teams to compete in 2023 FIM(1) Endurance World Championship "Coca-Cola" Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Road Race 44th Tournament (Suzuka 8 Hours), to be held at the Suzuka Circuit in Mie Prefecture, Japan, on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Team HRC, which brought Honda its first victory in eight years last year, will compete again this year as a Honda factory team(2) with a factory bike based on the CBR1000RR-R FIREBLADE SP. This year, the team will be represented by FIM Superbike World Championship (WSBK) riders Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge, and Takumi Takahashi, who is competing in the MFJ(3) All Japan Road Race Championship (JRR) ST1000 class this season. Takahashi was one of the winning riders at last year's event, and a victory this year will be his fifth in total, tying him for the most wins in the Suzuka 8 Hours.

2022 EWC series champion F.C.C. TSR Honda France will be represented by its regular riders Josh Hook, Mike Di Meglio and Alan Techer. The team won the season-opening Le Mans 24 hours race, is currently one point behind the series leader, ranked second this season (as of the end of Round 2). The team is aiming to gain as many points as possible at Suzuka, to defend the championship.

SDG Honda Racing will be represented by MFJ JRR JSB1000 class rider Teppei Nagoe, once again joined by Spanish Superbike Championship (ESBK) rider Naomichi Uramoto, and ST1000 class rider Yuki Kunii.

Honda Asia-Dream Racing with SHOWA, currently competing in the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship Asia Superbike 1000 (ASB1000) class, will be represented by Md Zaqhwan Bin Zaidi, Andi Farid Izdihar, and Supersports 600 (ASS600) class rider Nakarin Atiratphuvapat.

(1) FIM: Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme
(2) Factory team: Racing team managed by the bike manufacturer.
(3) MFJ: Motorcycle Federation of Japan

For more information, visit https://global.honda/newsroom/news/2023/2230627eng.html.

Source: Honda Motor Co, Ltd

Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.