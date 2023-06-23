On June 23, 2023, Steven Pacelli, EVP Managing Director of DexCom Inc ( DXCM, Financial), sold 412 shares of the company's stock. This recent transaction comes amidst a year of insider selling activity for the company. Over the past year, Steven Pacelli has sold a total of 14,945 shares and purchased 0 shares.

DexCom Inc is a leading medical device company that focuses on the development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. The company's flagship product, the Dexcom G6, is a sensor-based system that provides real-time glucose readings for patients, helping them manage their diabetes more effectively.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for DexCom Inc shows a trend of insider selling over the past year. There have been 0 insider buys in total, while there have been 35 insider sells during the same timeframe.

This trend of insider selling could be a signal that company insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they are taking advantage of a high stock price to cash in on their holdings. However, it is essential to consider other factors, such as the company's financial performance and overall market conditions, before drawing any conclusions.

Valuation

Shares of DexCom Inc were trading for $125.92 apiece on the day of Steven Pacelli's recent sale. This gives the stock a market cap of $48.31 billion.

The price-earnings ratio is 178.03, which is higher than the industry median of 29.21 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued compared to its peers and its historical trading levels.

With a price of $125.92 and a GuruFocus Value of $142.46, DexCom Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88. This means the stock is Modestly Undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the recent insider selling activity at DexCom Inc may raise some concerns, the stock's current valuation suggests that it is modestly undervalued. Investors should consider the company's financial performance, growth prospects, and overall market conditions before making any investment decisions.