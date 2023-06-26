InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - June 27

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) The Company announces that on 26 June 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:26 June 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:42,611
Lowest price paid per share:£ 52.3600
Highest price paid per share:£ 53.0000
Average price paid per share:£ 52.6852

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 170,451,484 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 42,611 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 26 June 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

42,611

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 53.0000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 52.3600

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 52.6852

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

26/06/2023

08:13:34

BST

229

52.5400

XLON

793573196827152

26/06/2023

08:21:16

BST

205

52.5200

XLON

793573196827832

26/06/2023

08:21:48

BST

91

52.5000

XLON

793573196827857

26/06/2023

08:25:42

BST

16

52.4400

XLON

793573196828151

26/06/2023

08:25:42

BST

111

52.4400

XLON

793573196828152

26/06/2023

08:29:30

BST

79

52.3800

XLON

793573196828472

26/06/2023

08:30:33

BST

29

52.4200

XLON

793573196828576

26/06/2023

08:30:33

BST

71

52.4200

XLON

793573196828575

26/06/2023

08:31:49

BST

97

52.3800

XLON

793573196828660

26/06/2023

08:35:22

BST

4

52.3800

XLON

793573196829041

26/06/2023

08:35:22

BST

200

52.3800

XLON

793573196829042

26/06/2023

08:36:16

BST

18

52.3600

XLON

793573196829124

26/06/2023

08:36:16

BST

150

52.3600

XLON

793573196829125

26/06/2023

08:36:51

BST

4

52.3600

XLON

793573196829164

26/06/2023

08:36:51

BST

101

52.3600

XLON

793573196829165

26/06/2023

08:43:45

BST

321

52.5000

XLON

793573196829928

26/06/2023

08:49:00

BST

193

52.5400

XLON

793573196830293

26/06/2023

08:51:48

BST

145

52.6000

XLON

793573196830519

26/06/2023

08:56:51

BST

313

52.6600

XLON

793573196830883

26/06/2023

08:59:16

BST

16

52.6400

XLON

793573196830981

26/06/2023

08:59:16

BST

89

52.6400

XLON

793573196830982

26/06/2023

09:09:05

BST

104

52.5200

XLON

793573196831657

26/06/2023

09:17:17

BST

89

52.4600

XLON

793573196832205

26/06/2023

09:23:32

BST

75

52.4800

XLON

793573196832640

26/06/2023

09:23:32

BST

110

52.4800

XLON

793573196832641

26/06/2023

09:40:30

BST

278

52.5400

XLON

793573196834188

26/06/2023

09:44:28

BST

113

52.5200

XLON

793573196834518

26/06/2023

09:44:28

BST

210

52.5200

XLON

793573196834519

26/06/2023

09:45:02

BST

121

52.5000

XLON

793573196834577

26/06/2023

09:46:00

BST

111

52.5000

XLON

793573196834656

26/06/2023

09:52:06

BST

37

52.5400

XLON

793573196835139

26/06/2023

09:52:06

BST

71

52.5400

XLON

793573196835138

26/06/2023

09:58:04

BST

340

52.5800

XLON

793573196835477

26/06/2023

10:02:24

BST

207

52.6400

XLON

793573196835631

26/06/2023

10:05:22

BST

55

52.6400

XLON

793573196835774

26/06/2023

10:05:22

BST

205

