Unlocking the True Potential of AI with Automation: UiPath Reveals Expanded Generative AI and Specialized AI Offerings

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced its latest AI-powered automation features that accelerate customers’ ability to discover, automate, and operate automations at scale through Generative AI and Specialized AI.

According to a recent report by McKinsey on the economic impact of Generative AI, automation potential has accelerated and Generative AI has increased the total percentage of hours that could theoretically be automated by integrating technologies that exist today from about 50 percent to 60–70 percent. The UiPath Business Automation Platform is adding more AI offerings with Generative AI, including the general availability of OpenAI and Azure OpenAI connectors with support for GPT-4. UiPath customers are already using the OpenAI connector to extend automation deeper into business operations and turn data into actionable insights.

“Using the UiPath OpenAI connector, we can leverage GPT models to prewrite responses to customer inquiries, or for summarizing and distilling longer documents into key points. This is an asset when faced with character limits or size constraints,” said Aaron Phillips, Manager of Intelligent Automation at Reveal Group.

In addition, UiPath is announcing support for the Falcon Large Language Model (LLM) via its AWS SageMaker connector, and the preview of the Google Vertex connector with support for PaLM 2.

UiPath has been working on AI for many years. Its Specialized AI solutions include over 70 models that enable customers to understand screens, mine tasks, process documents, and utilize unique and proprietary data sets within enterprise workflows. Specialized AI can be securely trained with a customer’s data and optimized for its specific needs, resulting in fast, accurate, and tailored solutions that are cost-effective to operate and that deliver high value outcomes.

UiPath is continuing to make significant advancements in Specialized AI, refining its industry-leading solutions such as Document Understanding and Communications Mining by incorporating GPT-based technologies. Communications Mining is using GPT to generate suggestions for labels, which speeds up the model training process to allow for faster deployment and faster time-to-value. Similarly, GPT is being used in Document Understanding to improve classification and pre-labeling.

“AI technologies are at the core of the UiPath Business Automation Platform, and we are excited to extend the capabilities of our enterprise automation with new Generative AI and Specialized AI offerings,” said Graham Sheldon, Chief Product Officer at UiPath. “UiPath is uniquely able to combine our understanding of screens, documents, tasks, and processes with the intelligence of Generalized AI to watch work happen, understand what is being done, and automate it in our platform. Only when AI is combined with enterprise automation, to provide context and take appropriate action, will companies realize the complete value.”

In addition to these new features, UiPath has also announced the preview availability of Clipboard AI for finance teams. Clipboard AI is an offering that uses UiPath AI Computer Vision and Generative AI to easily transfer data between documents, spreadsheets, and apps, understand the content, and automatically insert the data in the right places. The preview for finance teams is designed to help them effectively and efficiently manage invoicing across numerous finance platforms.

UiPath announced the features during Europe’s largest automation and AI conference, TOGETHER London. The event is taking place today at the Intercontinental O2 in London with 600 automation professionals gathering for a full day of sessions showcasing how AI-powered automation delivers cost transformation, profitable growth, and increased customer and employee engagement across the enterprise. Customers such as British Airways, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Flutter UKI, NatWest Group, and IAG Tech are presenting on how AI-powered automation is helping their companies grow and create better customer and employee experiences.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value. For organizations that need to evolve to survive and thrive through increasingly changing times, UiPath is The Foundation of Innovation™.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230627036547r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627036547/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.