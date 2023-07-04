Hansen Technologies ( ASX:HSN, Financial), a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries, is pleased to announce a new five-year contract with BKW, an international energy and infrastructure company headquartered in Bern, Switzerland.

Under the terms of the agreement, Hansen MDM (Meter Data Management) will be deployed via a Software as a Service (SaaS) model across BKW’s meter network across Switzerland as part of its Smart Meter rollout programme. This multi-year agreement follows Hansen’s recent success in Switzerland, having extended its contract with existing customer Swissgrid, the national grid company of Switzerland, in May 2022.

The expansion of Hansen’s footprint in the DACH region, follows Hansen’s existing presence in the UK, Europe and the Nordic region. The European market’s move towards shorter meter-read periods, requires utility companies to implement agile solutions that can scale with an exponential rise in data volumes, while managing costs effectively.

BKW and Hansen have already commenced planning for the cloud-based deployment, with a go-live targeted for the first half of calendar year 2024.

Urs Ackermann, Smart Programme Director, BKW, said: “With their impressive track record in Europe, Hansen was the natural choice to be our strategic partner as we advance into a digital future. At BKW, a product that provides all of the functionality that we need, not just for today but for the future as well, and a team with both exceptional expertise and an unwavering commitment, were the key criteria for our buy-in. We found the Hansen team to be completely aligned with what we envision we need to effectively navigate the dynamic energy market of tomorrow.”

Graeme Taylor, Global Chief Executive Officer at Hansen, said: “BKW is one of the leading energy companies in the Swiss market and we are incredibly proud to be selected to support their digital transformation. Our continued expansion into the DACH region is particularly pleasing and aligns with our strategic plans for regional growth. As the energy market continues to evolve, Hansen’s suite of capabilities are enabling the next generation of energy providers to meet the operational efficiency demands of a transitioning market. In the case of BKW, our SaaS-based MDM solution provides cost and operational certainty, critical to meeting the demands of the future.”

About Hansen

Hansen (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves 600+ customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

About BKW

The BKW Group is a Bern-based international energy and infrastructure company, employing over 11,500 people. Its company network and innovative technologies enable it to offer customers a full range of skills in the areas of infrastructure, buildings and energy. The Group plans, builds and operates infrastructure to produce and supply energy to businesses, households and the public sector, and offers digital business models for renewable energies. Today, the BKW Group portfolio includes everything from engineering consultancy and planning for energy, infrastructure and environmental projects to integrated services in the field of building technology, as well as the construction, servicing and maintenance of energy, telecommunications, transport and water utility networks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627557699/en/