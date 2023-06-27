Conference call interim report: Vitrolife AB (publ)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 27, 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitation to attend Vitrolife AB (publ) conference call regarding presentation of the interim report Q2, 2023. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Friday 14 July, 2023 at 10.00 a.m. CET.

To attend the conference call, please use this link to register. After registration, you will be provided with telephone numbers, conference PIN, and personal PIN to access the conference.

https://event.loopup.com/SelfRegistration/registration.aspx?booking=UrJwztxaOspWhkZ1Xj1HPByd6mCnvbiBx0eq10j1WxU=&b=2389e96d-457b-46a8-bebb-fec356d5b031

Vitrolife Group participants:
Jón Sigurdsson, Interim CEO
Patrik Tolf, CFO

The press release for the interim report will be released at 8.00 CET on the same day.

Before the conference call, presentation material will be available at the company web page.

A recorded version of the telephone conference will be available for seven days on number +44 (0) 20 3451 9993 (International), access code 4782858#.

Contact:
Patrik Tolf, CFO, phone +46 (0) 31 766 90 21

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO43344&sd=2023-06-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conference-call-interim-report-vitrolife-ab-publ-301864140.html

SOURCE Vitrolife AB (publ)

