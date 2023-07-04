FINEOS Announces GroupTech Connect 2023, Biggest Annual Event for Group and Employee Benefits Ecosystem

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

FINEOS Corporation announced today that registration is now open for GroupTech Connect 2023, the Group and Employee Benefits industry’s premier one-day conference, on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Sponsored by FINEOS, GroupTech Connect is a kickoff day offering for attendees of InsureTech Connect (ITC), the world’s largest insurtech event.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627392357/en/

GroupTech Connect brings together the Employee Benefits ecosystem for networking and dialogue about where the industry is – and should be – headed. The program will feature a high-powered lineup of carriers, brokers, analysts, technologists, and educators focused on the future-forward theme, “Group Benefits 2.0: Solving the Human Conundrum.” Featured panelists will examine how the community needs to holistically address the workforce, consumers and the very processes involved in the group insurance industry.

“FINEOS is the Group Benefits core system leader with a fierce focus on Employee Benefits and deep understanding of our customers’ opportunities and challenges. GroupTech Connect is our opportunity to give back to the market and deepen that understanding through a unique forum for ideas and relationships that matter to our industry,” said FINEOS Chief Marketing Officer Chuck Johnston.

“GroupTech Connect is a can’t-miss event for everyone in the Group Benefits community,” said Bill Harris, Chief Revenue Officer of InsureTech Connect. “Each year, FINEOS brings together the most diverse gathering of the Group Benefits ecosystem in one place to shape the future of the industry. GroupTech Connect attendees take the added value of new contacts, ideas and energy home to their teams on top of their ITC Vegas experience. That’s a tremendous win-win.”

GroupTech Connect runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, followed by a Happy Hour sponsored by Noyo, the leading benefits data platform for frictionless, modern Employee Benefits. In addition to being the GroupTech Connect sponsor, FINEOS is also sponsoring the closing ITC event, featuring a renowned musical act to be announced soon.

ITC offers unparalleled access to the most comprehensive gathering of tech entrepreneurs, investors, and insurance industry incumbents at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2. Access to GroupTech Connect is available only with ITC registration.

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS is a leading provider of core systems for life, accident and health insurers globally with 7 of the 10 largest employee benefits insurers in the U.S. as well as a 70% market share of group insurance in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to work with innovative, progressive insurers in North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230627392357r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627392357/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.