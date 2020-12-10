NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: December 10, 2020 to November 8, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 11, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that The Walt Disney Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Disney+ was suffering decelerating subscriber growth, losses, and cost overruns; (b) the true costs incurred in connection with Disney+ had been concealed by Disney executives by debuting certain content intended for Disney+ initially on Disney's legacy distribution channels and then making the shows available on Disney+ thereafter in order to improperly shift costs out of the Disney+ segment; (c) Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution had made platform distribution decisions based not on consumer preference, consumer behavior, or the desire to maximize the size of the audience for the content as represented, but based on the desire to hide the full costs of building Disney+'s content library; (d) the Company was not on track to achieve its 2024 Disney+ paid global subscriber and profitability targets, that such targets were not achievable, and that such estimates lacked a reasonable basis in fact; and (e) as a result of (a)-(d) above, defendants had materially misrepresented the actual performance of Disney+, the sustainability of Disney+'s historical growth trends, the profitability of Disney+, and the likelihood that Disney could achieve its 2024 Disney+ subscriber and profitability targets.

