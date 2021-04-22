NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that it is investigating allegations that Rain Oncology Inc. ("Rain") (NASDAQ: RAIN) violated federal securities laws.

CURRENT INVESTIGATION DETAILS:On or around April 22, 2021, Rain conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling more than 7.35 million shares priced at $17.00. Then, on May 22, 2023, Rain issued a press release announcing topline results from its Phase 3 MANTRA trial of milademetan for the treatment of dedifferentiated liposarcoma ("DD LPS"). In the press release, Rain reported that "[t]he trial, evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of milademetan in patients with dedifferentiated (DD) liposarcoma (LPS), did not meet its primary endpoint of progression free survival (PFS) by blinded independent central review compared to the standard of care, trabectedin" and stated that "[b]ased upon these topline data, Rain does not expect to pursue further development of milademetan in DD LPS." On this news, Rain's stock price fell $8.71 per share, or 87.71%, to close at $1.22 per share on May 22, 2023.

