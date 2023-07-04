Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Business, the Amazon B2B procurement store, today announced that Business Prime Duo, previously $69 per year, is now free for Amazon Prime members who also purchase for businesses. Business Prime Duo is an Amazon Business membership that helps small-business owners by bringing together business buying tools and access to business-only pricing on select items, alongside fast, free business delivery. Now small-business owners can access Business Prime Duo as part of their Prime membership—at no additional cost—alongside the savings, convenience, and entertainment benefits they already know and love from Prime.

“We work with a variety of small-business customers, ranging from salon owners and mechanics, to health care providers and restaurant owners. Each of our small-business customers have very different business buying needs, and Amazon Business is committed to providing them with the resources and tools they need to streamline their buying and save money, so they can focus on what matter most – helping their customers and growing their business,” said Todd Heimes, director of Amazon Business Worldwide. “Free access to Business Prime Duo with a Prime membership is another way Amazon Business supports small businesses at every stage of their journey.”

“With the new addition of Business Prime Duo as a free offer for Prime members, there’s no better time to be a member,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. “Getting everything Prime members want and need, quickly and reliably with everyday savings, has always been our focus. Small-business owners who are Prime members can now magnify those savings and conveniences even more when shopping for their business.”

With Amazon Business and Business Prime Duo, small business owners can keep their personal and business expenses separate, while still enjoying fast, free delivery and the many other benefits of Prime. Separating business and personal accounts can help track business spending, and streamline accounting and taxes. Additionally, Amazon Business customers have access to business-only pricing and quantity discounts on eligible products.

In addition to the benefits they enjoy as Amazon Prime members, small-business owners who sign up for Amazon Business and Business Prime Duo will enjoy:

Fast, free delivery on business purchases : Free One and Two-Day Delivery on tens of millions of items, and free Same-Day Delivery on eligible items in more than 90 metro areas, helping small businesses get what they need when they need it.

: Free One and Two-Day Delivery on tens of millions of items, and free Same-Day Delivery on eligible items in more than 90 metro areas, helping small businesses get what they need when they need it. Convenient business delivery : Members can choose their own "Amazon Day" to receive eligible orders on the same day each week, where available, so they can be around to receive their package whether at work or home. Reliable delivery means customers can focus more time toward growing their small business, knowing when those shipments will arrive. Additionally, members can choose Consolidated Shipping on eligible large orders to receive items in the fewest packages and deliveries.

: Members can choose their own "Amazon Day" to receive eligible orders on the same day each week, where available, so they can be around to receive their package whether at work or home. Reliable delivery means customers can focus more time toward growing their small business, knowing when those shipments will arrive. Additionally, members can choose Consolidated Shipping on eligible large orders to receive items in the fewest packages and deliveries. Free survey and analytics tools : Members can uncover insights to help inspire customer loyalty and drive business growth with survey tools provided by Delighted.

: Members can uncover insights to help inspire customer loyalty and drive business growth with survey tools provided by Delighted. 5% back or 90-day terms: With the Amazon Business Prime American Express card, members can take advantage of 5% back or 90 days to pay interest-free on U.S. purchases at Amazon Business. Terms and conditions apply.

Prime members can sign up for Business Prime Duo by creating a free Amazon Business account using a different email address than their Amazon.com account, and verifying their status as a business. They can then link their existing Prime membership to their new Amazon Business account and start enjoying the perks and features of Business Prime Duo for free.

Current Amazon Business customers can access free Business Prime Duo when they link their personal Amazon.com account with an active Prime membership to their Amazon Business account. Current Business Prime Duo members will be reimbursed for the remainder of their pre-paid yearly membership, with the refund calculated based on the months elapsed since their last renewal.

For more information about Business Prime Duo and its benefits, visit https://business.amazon.com/en/find-solutions/business-prime/duo.

About Amazon Business

Amazon Business helps millions of customers worldwide—from small businesses, schools, hospitals, nonprofits, and government agencies to large enterprises with global operations—reshape their procurement with cost and time savings, greater productivity, and insightful purchasing analytics. Procurement and business leaders enjoy convenient shipping options on hundreds of millions of supplies across categories like office, IT, janitorial, food service, and professional medical supplies. Customers also have access to a variety of business-tailored features and benefits, including a curated site experience, Business Prime, business-only pricing and selection, single- or multi-user business accounts, approvals workflow, purchasing system integrations, payment solutions, tax exemptions, and dedicated customer support. Amazon Business is currently available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, and India. For more information, visit business.amazon.com, www.amazonbusinessblog.com, and @AmazonBusiness.

About Amazon Prime:

Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment in one, single membership. More than 200 million Prime members in 25 countries around the world enjoy access to Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast delivery. In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial at amazon.com/prime. For more information about Prime, including discounted memberships, visit aboutamazon.com/prime.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627465775/en/