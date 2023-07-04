Carter's, Inc. Releases 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report: Raise the Future

2 hours ago
Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE: CRI), is committed to a world where all families with young children can grow and thrive. Today, Carter’s released its third annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, which highlights Carter’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy and programs under the Raise the FutureTM platform.

“As the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, Carter’s seeks to inspire the generations raising the future and serve the needs of all families with young children. Focused on our purpose and mission, we continue to make important advancements to further our progress surrounding our ESG objectives. In our annual CSR Report, we reaffirm our commitment to transparency and demonstrate our progress on our commitments to provide consumers with more sustainable products, reduce our carbon footprint, and uplift our workers and communities,” said Antonio Robinson, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, CSR, and Chief Compliance Officer.

Carter’s 2022 Raise the Future CSR Report demonstrates the Company's dedication to supporting all families with young children across three strategic pillars: Product, Planet, and People. We note a few key highlights:

  • Product: Grow our sustainable offerings
    • In 2022, Carter’s doubled prior year sales of its Little Planet brand, which is focused on sustainable innovation and features clothing made of mostly organic cotton.
    • More than 70% of Carter’s apparel is certified by OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100, ensuring that it is tested and free of certain harmful substances.
  • Planet: Reduce our carbon footprint
    • Carter’s Scopes 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions decreased in 2022 by 28% from a 2019 base year.
  • People: Uplift our workers and communities
    • Community: In 2022, Carter’s positively impacted more than 2 million lives, investing $10.5 million in charitable contributions and product donations.
    • Career Development: Carter’s introduced a tuition-free degree program so employees can earn education credits online, develop proficiency in English, and receive educational support from experienced coaches.

To view and download the latest Raise the Future CSR Report, which has been prepared in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) frameworks, please visit esg.carters.com.

About Carter’s, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through nearly 1,000 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Little Planet, a brand focused on organic fabrics and sustainable materials, and Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.

